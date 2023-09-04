Sunshine and steamy conditions for our Labor Day

High temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s today
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
It’ll be hot and dry across our region for our Labor Day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as high temperatures climb into the 80s this afternoon.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight but we could see some patchy fog develop late. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and 60s overnight.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and hot conditions once again. High temperatures will climb into the 80s and even the low 90s for some of our lower elevations.

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible mid/late week as a cold front approaches our region. No day looks like a washout as of now, but we will have to dodge some occasional showers and storms. Temperatures will gradually cool down throughout the end of the week.

Some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this weekend. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

