One more day of hot and dry weather tomorrow. Things could get wet for the latter half of the week

After a long stretch of warm and dry days, we’ll begin to get a little muggy as we head through the next few days. Tonight will be a little warmer, but still just as dry. Low temps will be right around the mid to low 60s, but we’ll stay mainly clear. Some patchy fog can be expected as we head into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday itself is going to be very similar to today. A little more cloud cover throughout the afternoon, but we’ll stay just as hot with high temperatures in the upper to mid 80s. High pressure will begin to migrate eastward ahead of a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday. This approaching cold front could fire up a few isolated storms on Wednesday, but the chances for storms will increase as we head into Thursday and Friday.

The cold front this week will bring a chance for showers and storms. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will also take a hit as the cold front gets closer. We’ll be back in the low to mid 70s by the end of the week, with even cooler temperatures possible for the week after. Highs look to be in the 60s next week with some rainy weather. Stay tuned for the latest!

Temps at the end of the week will be a lot cooler, and more fall-like (WVVA WEATHER)

