Kaymoor Miners Trail closed for repair

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Labor Day was hikers’ last chance to enjoy the Kaymoor Miners Trail for the rest of the month.

The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve announced that the trail and its set of 821 steps will be closed to the public for repairs beginning Tuesday, September 5.

The Park Service did say now how extensive these repairs are but said work will have to be done seven days a week to get the project completed before it is set to reopen on Thursday, September 28.

