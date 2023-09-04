Fugitive arrested after 115+ mph pursuit in stolen car, deputies say

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office say a fugitive was arrested on Sunday following a pursuit that exceeded 115 mph.

The UCSO says deputies were made aware of a stolen vehicle and a wanted person by troopers with the West Virginia State Police on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Deputies say they later located the stolen vehicle being driven by 30-year-old Shana McCoy, of Weston, on Clarksburg Rd. near US 33 in Buckhannon.

When police tried to pull over McCoy, he allegedly fled onto Liggett Addition Rd. at speeds exceeding 75 mph before continuing on US 33 into Lewis County at speeds exceeding 115 mph, all while driving recklessly and erratically.

Police say he drove into oncoming traffic at times during the pursuit and nearly hit several police cruisers.

The UCSO says McCoy was taken into custody off of old Route 33 in Weston.

McCoy was wanted by West Virginia Parole for absconding, according to the UCSO.

Police say he has also been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference for the safety of others and fleeing the vehicle while driving under the influence of controlled substances. Additional charges in Lewis County are pending.

McCoy is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

The UCSO says WVSP, Buckhannon PD, and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office assisted in apprehending McCoy.

