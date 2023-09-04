Fincastle Golf Tournament to raise money for Bluefield, VA, Lions Club

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -If your plans include golf this coming weekend, you have the chance to feed hungry children, get eye care for those struggling financially, and more.

This Friday, September 8th, the Bluefield Lions Club will be hosting a 9/11 golf tournament to raise funding for multiple charity projects. These projects include scholarships, eyeglasses and examinations for those who can’t afford them, foodbanks, and more. One of their biggest projects includes the blessings in a backpack program which gives food to students who may otherwise go hungry.

“There’s nothing else like it, you know, when you can go out and help somebody. And we can’t all do it financially; we do a lot of just... labor work, so the support that the community puts out is just a really big deal to us, and, like I said, everything is going right back to where it’s needed,” says Bill Peery, golf committee chairman for the Bluefield, VA, Lions Club.

If you would like to help the Bluefield Lion’s Club in their mission of helping others, Peery says this golf tournament is a great way to do that. The cost is $400 per team and includes breakfast and lunch. There will be cash prizes for those who place in first, second, or third place. Registration begins at 8:00 am, with a shotgun start at 9:00 am. For more information on registration, you can contact Fincastle or call Bill Peery at 304-922-4167.

