Fayette County shoppers make last grabs for Labor Day meals

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountaineer Mart in Mount Hope was open on Monday, making it the ideal place for Fayette County shoppers to come in and get some last-minute ingredients for their Labor Day meals.

Cashier Carla Biscoe worked the holiday by herself and says they kept busy throughout the day. She explains that a lot of her business was residents stopping in to grab their cooking necessities.

“Oh yeah, we’ve had a few get bread and milk and better. Stuff like that,” she shared. “[It’s] a little bit busier than a normal day.”

Biscoe says the traffic in the convenience store is expected to keep picking up as the town of Mount Hope gets ready for its Annual Jubilee on September 15 and 16.

