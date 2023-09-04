18th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair sees record-breaking numbers

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair is always considered a success for the Raleigh County community, but this year’s is looking to be the best event yet.

The 18th Annual auto fair was held at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on July 14 and 15. In just two days, it raised nearly $120,000 for two local charities, Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse. The event also brought in close to 8,000 people and saw more than 500 registered cars.

In a press release, Janet Green, CEO of Hospice, called the event “record-breaking” and shared just how much of an impact the donation will have on the community:

“The Friends of Charity Auto Fair helps Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse continue their missions of serving the community,” she said. “We want to thank the businesses, organizations, car owners and patrons who supported the show, especially those who return and contribute year after year. The auto fair could not have been so successful without their generosity and participation.”

The 19th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair will be held at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver on July 12 and 13, 2024.

