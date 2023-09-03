“Wings of Wonder” brings birds of prey to Pipestem Resort State Park

The Three Rivers Avian Center helped introduce people to the creatures that rule the West Virginian skies.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Birds of prey descended on Pipestem Resort State Park for an educational show. The stars of the “Wings of Wonder - West Virginia Birds of Prey” included falcons, owls, a hawk, and a bald eagle. This was put on by the Three Rivers Avian Center, a private, nonprofit organization that rehabilitates injured, wild birds.

“We love coming out to the West Virginia State Parks we do programs throughout the state parks all summer and into the fall, and we really enjoy getting the time to come out to the wonderful West Virginian parks. They really are that beautiful,” says Wendy Perrone, executive director of the Three Rivers Avian Center.

Although it focuses on helping and healing wild birds, the organization uses shows like this to educate people on what they can do to keep these birds safe and alive in West Virginia.

“Well hopefully they’re going to see some really great birds and get some great cell phone shots, but bigger than that, we’re hoping to raise awareness on some important points now that bird migration is on for the fall...” says Perrone.

Some of these points include to keeping cats indoors, keeping used fishing line out of the water to prevent tangles, and avoiding littering food to keep prey animals (the food of many birds) away from roads to prevent avian collisions.

Perrone says you keep up to date on all the Three Rivers Avian Center does by going to their website or by going to the center’s Facebook page.

