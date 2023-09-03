Unseasonably hot, but dry this Labor Day

Temps will be around 10 degrees above normal tomorrow.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The gradual warmup continues into the work week with high pressure remaining in place. Temperatures tonight will remain seasonable in the low 60s and upper 50s. We look to be mainly clear once again with patchy fog possible across our region as we head into Monday morning.

Some patchy fog is possible again tonight
Some patchy fog is possible again tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Our Labor Day is looking to be more of the same, but with temps reaching even higher. We’ll be seeing temps in the mid to upper 80s by Monday afternoon, some of us could even reach into the low 90s. Mainly sunny skies are going to be sticking around with not a whole lot of clouds, so you’re going to want to keep the sunscreen handy if you’re out working the grill. Overnight some clouds will build in, keeping us in the mid 60s.

Labor day will be hot and dry
Labor day will be hot and dry(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday we’ll remain hot and dry, but a cold front will begin moving across the country that will give us the chance for a few pop-up storms as we head into the middle parts of the week. Temperatures will begin cooling down to more seasonable levels on Thursday, and temps look to stay on the cool side through the weekend and into the week after.

