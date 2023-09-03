Three high school bands perform at Bluefield University “Band Day”

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield University helped high school musicians “band” together for an educational experience that brought together students from Bluefield High School, Graham High School, and Bland County High School. Although often rivals during football season, these students worked together to learn how to become better musicians at Band Day.

“Well, this is about all the bands combined are bigger than their respective bands so it’s playing together, playing in tune, learning drill which is where we stand and how they move,” says Dr. Andrew Necessary, Director of Bands, Bluefield University Music Department chair, and organizer for Band Day

The students practiced for two hours Saturday morning, rehearsing multiple songs including Bluefield’s fight song. The three bands got together again later in the day to perform at a Bluefield University football game. Despite working hard in the heat of the day, the students say it was worth the effort.

“I really like that everyone can work together as a team to form this big group. It’s really happy. I like it,” says Cassie Ward, Bland County High School student.

“...This is the first time getting out as a group, hanging out together, and they’re getting to meet all the other students, and I believe they’re all really enjoying meeting other people that play their instruments,” says Tim Jasperson, Director of Bands for Bland County High School.

Organizers hope that band day will be the start of something bigger, letting students from rival schools team up again in future years.

Dr. Necessary says he’s been wanting to hold a Band Day at Bluefield University for a long time. He credits the university’s athletics program for helping to get the ball rolling.

