Tazewell falls to Riverheads in football season opener
Bulldogs fall to Gladiators at home 35-7
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - One more team in the Two Virginias needed to start it’s footballs season. The Tazewell Bulldogs would do so Saturday against the Riverheads Gladiators.
It was a sloppy start to the game, but the Gladiators would get their offense rolling near the end of the first quarter to lead 7-0. At halftime it was 14-0 where the Gladiators would pour it on in the second half to win 35-7. Tazewell starts it’s season 0-1.
