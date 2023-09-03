Tazewell falls to Riverheads in football season opener

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - One more team in the Two Virginias needed to start it’s footballs season. The Tazewell Bulldogs would do so Saturday against the Riverheads Gladiators.

It was a sloppy start to the game, but the Gladiators would get their offense rolling near the end of the first quarter to lead 7-0. At halftime it was 14-0 where the Gladiators would pour it on in the second half to win 35-7. Tazewell starts it’s season 0-1.

