Inmate discovered missing from FCI satellite facility in Beaver

Donnell Maurice Pittman went missing on September 3, 2023 at 9 AM
Donnell Maurice Pittman went missing on September 3, 2023 at 9 AM
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Department of Justice and United States Marshals Service confirms an inmate has been discovered missing from a Federal Correctional Institution satellite camp in Beaver, WV.

Donnell Maurice Pittman was discovered missing around 9 AM on September 3, 2023.

Pittman is 51-years old and described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5′10 and 220 pounds.

Authorities say he was serving a sentence for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack), Cocaine, and Marijuana.

If you have any information call the USMS at (304) 253-1519.

For more information see the DOJ’s press release below:

