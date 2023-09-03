Hinton’s “Festival of the Rivers” returns with history, art, and music

This event was organized by the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum.
Hinton’s “Festival of the Rivers” returns with history, art, and music
Hinton’s “Festival of the Rivers” returns with history, art, and music(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, a celebration of art and history has returned to the town of Hinton. The “Festival of the Rivers” is a free event that is put on by the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum. This year’s event featured food trucks, art vendors, as well as seven different musicians performing live music throughout the day. Julia Gaitor, Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum and an organizer for Festival of Rivers says this event is a great way to showcase the artistic talents of the area and educate people about Hinton’s history and culture.

“We hold it for the community. It’s our... one of our missions is to support education and arts in the community, and this is one of the ways that we try to support our local artists through their vending and their music,” says Gaitor.

Gaitor says this event encouraged many people, including frequent Hinton visitors, to check out the museum for the first time.

