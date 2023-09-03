Hinton museums hold contest for town’s 150th anniversary

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Festival of the Rivers was also the start of a celebration of an important milestone for the town: the 150th anniversary of the founding of Hinton. Three museums in Hinton, the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum, the Railroad Museum, and the Veterans Memorial Museum, are joining together to educate people on the area’s history before the official birthday celebration during Railroad Days. If you go to any of those museums from now until October 28th, you can pick up a card that will let you participate in a contest to win a Hinton 150th anniversary shirt plus prizes themed to the museums. Just get a punch or stamp at each museum to be entered for a chance to win. Even if you don’t win a prize, however, an organizer for the contest says your trips to these museums will let you win a new appreciation for the events of the past.

“You get kind of a view on history itself by going to them... here you can see kind of like the lifestyle of some of the railroaders, some of the outfits they wore...” says Bobby Cox, Director of the Hinton Railroad Museum, “...Same way with the Veterans Museum. You get to see World War 1 or Civil War outfits. I mean, you can look at it instead of where you watched it on Channel 9. You know, you really get to look at it...”

Cox says you can enter this contest as many times as you want but you can only win once with only one punch or stamp per visit. You don’t have to be present to win.

