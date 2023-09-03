In Focus : Taste of Tazewell highlights Main Street’s burgeoning culinary scene

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this weekend’s edition of In Focus our host Taylor Hankins sits down with restauranteurs to discuss the growing food scene on Tazewell’s Main Street and an upcoming event that promotes it.

Representatives from Bee Noodle’d, Back of the Dragon, and The Front Porch on Main came into the studio to talk about their respective restaurants as well as three other eateries on Main Street.

Together they will be offering their signature dishes at an upcoming event called Taste of Tazewell.

