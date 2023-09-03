Firefighters responding to structure fire on R.L. Lane in Mercer County

BRUSHFORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire on R.L. Lane right off of Stoney Ridge Road in the Brushfork area.

According to initial reports say no person was home at time of the fire but the several pets were home.

According to dispatch several agencies responded to the scene at 2:30 on Sunday, September 3, 2023--including Bluefield, WV Fire, Bluewell Fire, Montcalm Fire and Green Valley-Glenwood Fire.

Bluefield Rescue Squad was also dispatched to the scene.

Crews were still on scene as of 3:55 PM.

As we learn more information we will bring it to you on-air and online.

