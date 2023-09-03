Fayette County Sheriff’s Department confirms Scarbro, WV man found safe
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a Scarbro, WV man has been found safe after missing for several days.
According to Chief Deputy Shannon Morris, Brandon Ward was dropped off at a hiking trail on Route 16 on Cotton Hill Mountain on Thursday, August 31st.
Ward told the person who dropped him off that she could pick him up at Huddleston-Abbot Cemetery the next day.
Ward was nowhere to be found and she alerted authorities.
However according to the Sheriff’s office he has been found safe as of 2:30 on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
The sheriff’s office extends its thanks to all who assisted in the search.
