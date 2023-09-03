Concord men’s soccer kicks off the season with a shutout win

Mountain lions win 3-0 over Salem Tigers in Alex Smith’s debut as HC
Concord men’s soccer kicks off the season with a shutout win
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions men’s soccer team wanted change after a disappointing 2022 (4-12-2 record). The team hired Alex Smith, formerly head coach of the Bluefield University Rams, to help lead the program back to success.

The Mountain lions did just that as after a 0-0 tie after the first half, the Mountain lions kicked it into gear in the second scoring three goals (Elvis Gomez, Tomas Kelly, and Andre Nicholson) while shutting out the Tigers for a clean sheet 3-0 victory. Concord men’s soccer starts the season 1-0.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Football Friday, September 1st: Part 1
Football Friday, September 1st: Part 1
Dab's Country Cookin' is located in the former Mama Kay's Restaurant
McDowell County native opens new restaurant, Dab’s Country Cookin’
Football Friday, September 1st: Part 3
Football Friday, September 1st: Part 2
Football Friday, September 1st: Part 2

Latest News

Concord men’s soccer kicks off the season with a shutout win
Concord men’s soccer kicks off the season with a shutout win
Concord football starts season off on wrong foot
Concord football starts season off on wrong foot
Tazewell falls to Riverheads in football season opener
Tazewell falls to Riverheads in football season opener
Concord football starts season off on wrong foot
Concord football starts season off on wrong foot