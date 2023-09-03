Concord men’s soccer kicks off the season with a shutout win

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions men’s soccer team wanted change after a disappointing 2022 (4-12-2 record). The team hired Alex Smith, formerly head coach of the Bluefield University Rams, to help lead the program back to success.

The Mountain lions did just that as after a 0-0 tie after the first half, the Mountain lions kicked it into gear in the second scoring three goals (Elvis Gomez, Tomas Kelly, and Andre Nicholson) while shutting out the Tigers for a clean sheet 3-0 victory. Concord men’s soccer starts the season 1-0.

