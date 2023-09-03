Concord football starts season off on wrong foot

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions were coming off one of the programs best seasons in 2022 finishing 9-2.

New head coach Brian Ferguson came into Saturday looking to lead Concord to another strong season.

To start 2023, Concord hosted Emory & Henry, who Concord defeated 27-20 in 2022. However, in 2023, the team started off slow and never recovered losing 21-3 at halftime and would go on to lose in disastrous fashion 56-10.

