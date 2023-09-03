Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday morning in Florida after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.

The boy and his younger brother had been walking on a sidewalk to a nearby bus stop when witnesses said a dog began to chase them, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nassim Mana said during a news conference.

The younger boy stopped, but the older boy ran into the four-lane street to get away from the dog and was struck by a car, officials said. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No charges or citations were immediately reported. Investigators said speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Animal control officers responded to the area to search for strays matching the dog’s description.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday, September 1st: Part 1
Football Friday, September 1st: Part 1
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Dab's Country Cookin' is located in the former Mama Kay's Restaurant
McDowell County native opens new restaurant, Dab’s Country Cookin’
Football Friday, September 1st: Part 3
Football Friday, September 1st: Part 2
Football Friday, September 1st: Part 2

Latest News

Hinton museums hold contest for town’s 150th anniversary
Hinton museums hold contest for town’s 150th anniversary
Hinton’s “Festival of the Rivers” returns with history, art, and music
Hinton’s “Festival of the Rivers” returns with history, art, and music
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Thousands told to shelter in place at Burning Man fest in Nevada with access closed due to flooding
Three high school bands perform at Bluefield University “Band Day”
Three high school bands perform at Bluefield University “Band Day”