The Blue Spoon Café’s “Bark -N- Brunch” helps local animals

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A local restaurant is giving back to the community by raising money for local shelters. On Sunday, the Blue Spoon Café held “Bark N Brunch” in partnership with the Pitbull Second Chance Rescue. Ten percent of sales from the brunch were donated to shelters in the area. They also accepted donations of both funds and pet supplies with each donation getting a free dessert, sponsored by the rescue. Those attending the brunch even got the chance to meet some of the adoptable dogs who will benefit from their support.

“...Our animal shelters are constantly full. They need supplies. We need to hear those as much as we can and just kind of push that we need to adopt and don’t shop. So, we are holding this, hoping that it brings awareness to that and that we can help the animal shelters as well as the local rescues that are involved in helping all the animals,” says Nicole Coeburn, owner of the Blue Spoon.

Coeburn says both humans and dogs attending the brunch had a good time, with the Blue Spoon’s four-legged customers getting food from a dog-friendly menu.

