We’ll start to feel a lot more like mid-summer in the coming days

Tonight, we’re looking at more clear skies thanks to high pressure remaining in control. We could see some patchy fog developing once again, but other than that it’s going to be another cool night. Low temperatures will be down in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight will be cool once again (WVVA WEATHER)

Things will continue to heat up tomorrow though, with temps creeping up into the mid 80s by Monday. We’ll stay hot and dry though out the next few days. Mainly sunny skies expected on Monday, high temperatures in the low 80s. High pressure will remain in control until around Wednesday, when we’ll see a small chance of rain.

Highs will be back up in the mid 80s once again. (WVVA WEATHER)

