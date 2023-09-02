Labor Day Weekend will bring seasonable late Summer weather

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps tonight will fall into the 50s under mainly clear skies. We should stay fair into tomorrow as high pressure keep us dry. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for Saturday and high temps should be around average, in the upper 70s-low 80s.

TOMORROW

Sunday will bring much of the same; we’ll see sunshine, high temps in the 70s and 80s, and low temps Saturday and Sunday night will be in the upper 50s-low 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN

Monday will bring warm temps and more sun, with highs in the 80s for most.

We look warmer and a bit humid by mid-late week next week, but rain chances should stay slim.

Showers and t-storms look more likely by the end of the week next week as a frontal system approaches...

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

