In Focus Preview: Taste of Tazewell highlights Main Street’s burgeoning culinary scene

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this weekend’s edition of In Focus our host Taylor Hankins sits down with restauranteurs to discuss the growing food scene on Tazewell’s Main Street and an upcoming event that promotes it.

Representatives from Bee Noodle’d, Back of the Dragon, and The Front Porch on Main will be on this upcoming installment to talk about their respective restaurants as well as three other eateries on Main Street.

Together they will be offering their signature dishes at an upcoming event called Taste of Tazewell.

“It’s going to be an event held on September the 23rd from 11am to 8pm. You’re going to be getting a sampling of all of our restaurants for a great deal for the day,” said Jody Hazelwood of The Front Porch on Main.

Tune in Sunday at 9am to learn more about the featured restaurants and the upcoming event.

