WVU announces results of second round of appeals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Office of the Provost has announced the final recommendations for the second round of appeals.

The appeal hearings are part of the “Academic Transformation” program portfolio review process that is the next step after announcing the preliminary recommendations last month.

The final recommendations for the first round of appeals was released on Tuesday.

For the second round of appeals, the final recommendations were given for the following seven programs:

Department of Chemistry

The appeal hearing regarding the Department of Chemistry has resulted in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences developing an occupational-focused pathway for students.

University officials say the unit had already considered creating an option like this but had not yet acted on it.

Additionally, the Program Review Appeal Committee denied the unit’s appeal to scale down the recommended faculty reduction. As a result, the current number of faculty positions in the unit will be reduced to 23.

Division of Plant and Soil Sciences

The appeal hearing regarding the Division of Plant and Soil Sciences in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design has resulted in an amendment in the number of faculty positions to be reduced.

University officials say the final recommendation noted key considerations, including that a faculty of 11 would align the division with average student-to-faculty ratios and additional cost-reduction measures presented would better align expenses with program size.

Several recommendations, including those to develop undergraduate cooperative programs in sustainable food and farming, environmental microbiology and horticulture, were not appealed.

School of Theatre and Dance

The appeal hearing regarding the School of Theatre and Dance in the College of Creative Arts has resulted in keeping the MFA Acting program that was recommended to be discontinued.

The preliminary recommendation also called for the development of a cooperative program to include all MFA production-related majors into a single major, but university officials say that was removed from the final recommendation because it was determined there are no significant savings or efficiencies to be gained.

The committee also amended the recommendation to reduce the number of faculty in the unit to 17.

Several preliminary recommendations, including for BFA Puppetry to develop a cooperative program, were not appealed.

School of Art and Design

The appeal hearing regarding the School of Art and Design has resulted in a BA in Art History to continue to be offered. However, university officials say the program will change its name and curriculum to have a new focus on both art history and museum studies and professions.

The final recommendation will result in 16 faculty remaining in the unit.

Among several others, a preliminary recommendation to discontinue the BA in Technical Art History was not appealed.

Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering

The appeal hearing regarding the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources has resulted in reducing the number of required credit hours in the program to 123 and working to increase efficiency of course delivery.

University officials say the Department lost its appeal regarding reducing faculty positions, citing declines in enrollment and student credit hour production. The number of faculty positions will be reduced to 14.

College of Law

The appeal hearing regarding the College of Law has resulted in a revision to the curriculum that eliminates inefficient and unnecessary program requirements.

University officials say the required number of credits will be reduced from 91 to 86.

The College must also demonstrate by May 2024 that it has implemented a meaningful assessment of learning outcomes to identify programmatic improvements that will increase students’ success, including bar passage rates.

The number of faculty positions will continue the plan of the preliminary recommendation of being reduced to 24.

School of Mathematical and Data Sciences

The appeal hearing regarding the School of Mathematical and Data Sciences in the Eberly College has resulted in amending the the faculty position reduction recommendation to 32.

The school did not appeal the preliminary recommendations to discontinue the current PhD or MS Mathematics programs.

What’s next?

WVU’s Board of Governors will hear public comments from those who have signed up or submitted their comments in writing in advance of Sept. 14 before a planned vote on the final recommendations during its regular meeting on Sept. 15.

Officials say additional final recommendations will be announced through Sept. 5 as additional appeals are heard.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.