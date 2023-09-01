WVSP increases patrols over holiday weekend

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Increased patrols by the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are to be expected over the holiday weekend.

According to Jeff Miller, Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, the West Virginia Turnpike is expecting to see nearly half a million cars on the roads between Friday, September 1, and Monday, September 4. Due to this boost in traffic, the WVSP has increased patrols on the highways.

This increase went into effect Thursday, August 31.

The State Police is also reminding motorists to use caution while traveling over the weekend and to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

