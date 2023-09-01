“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Millions headed off to college last month, and while many will miss home, not everyone wrote, recorded and released a song as a tribute to their home state.

The same can’t be said for 18-year-old Anna Toothman.

The Ronceverte native released her first single, “Thank You, West Virginia,” the day she moved into her college dorm at Pensacola Christian College in Florida, where she plans to study political science.

“I just started realizing like how far away I was moving, and so I just started thinking about things I was thankful for, and, obviously, West Virginia was the big one,” Toothman shared. “So I started writing it, and I was just kind of writing the story of how my college experience will hopefully go. You know, I’ll go, I’ll miss West Virginia, and, then, I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Toothman says she began writing her song during her senior year of high school as a way to always remember where she came from. That’s why when it came time to make the music video this summer, she wanted to use familiar things from her life.

“On the porch, that’s my porch swing like right in the front yard. That’s our car. The location with like the woods behind me, that’s my grandparents’ backyard, which is right- walking distance from my house. We always just walk over there.”

“The best thing about Anna is that she really speaks true to her heart in the song,” shared Matt Wykle. Wykle is the owner of SkyCamwv in Lewisburg, the company that shot Toothman’s music video. “You know, West Virginia has been really good to her and she’s going to miss our state. Us West Virginians, we love anything about West Virginia.

Toothman tells WVVA that she has always written music to make sense of her emotions, but says she never dreamed that her anthem to her home would resonate with other Mountaineers.

“I hoped it- deep down I did, but I really didn’t think, especially not his one. I didn’t think it would go this far. I usually write songs just on a random whim of inspiration.”

From winding roads to the mountain sunsets and the love of a close-knit family, Toothman’s song covers all the staples of living in the Wild and Wonderful; and while she may be hundreds of miles and a time zone away, she’s got one last message for West Virginia.

“Oh, West Virginia, you’ve been good to me,” Toothman sings. “And when I leave, you ain’t seen the last of me.”

Listen to “Thank you, West Virginia” here.

