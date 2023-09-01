Tazewell business donating profits to expenses for 2 year old child with tumor

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A local business is giving back to their community by donating a percentage of their profits to a Tazewell Family in need.

2 year old Hunter suffers from pilocytic astrocytoma. He recently had part of his brain tumor removed but will need to go to a doctor in Memphis, Tennessee for complete removal.

His mother mentioned his condition and the family’s struggles with medical and travel expenses to the owner of Dragon’s Coffee and More last week while shopping at the business.

This led to the establishment pledging 10% of all their profits to the family in need from now until September 9th,

“You never realize that people see you. It does make us feels good that somebody else cares besides just us. For someone to actually see him.. It was shocking,” said Hunter’s mother Alexandria Christian.

Dragon’s Coffee and More is located at 2717 Fincastle Turnpike in Tazewell and serves a variety of drinks, food and holistic products.

Click here to learn other ways to donate.

