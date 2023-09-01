The Raven Theater reopens after closing for more than 50 years

RAVEN, Va. (WVVA) - The Raven Theater has been shuttered for more than half a century, but its doors are now back open to the public.

Don Curtishorn, a Board member with the Raven Theater, said, “There’s this strange thing I’ve noticed with a revival of classic movies. You see these classic theaters popping up all over the place. There clearly is a demand and need for classic cinema, that experience.”

The theater dates back to 1927, having to be rebuilt after a fire. The building itself has been standing since 1931 with the original theater closing its doors in the late 60s.

A group of citizens took the building over in 2011 and refurbished it entirely before it was taken over by the current non-profit that runs it.

One member of the board has family ties to the theater as her aunt is a former employee.

Jami Robinette, a Board member with the Raven Theater, said, “She worked here and looked through the window and saw this boy coming down the street. He is her husband now. They came down and sat in these chairs. That was where they watched their first movie together. They will celebrate their 51st anniversary this October.”

Curtishorn said, “Seeing the impact on people its had locally, the interest we’ve had on facebook, it’s kind of magical. It’s inspired me actually seeing other people’s reactions to it.”

The theater plans to run classic and modern movies. It also has a stage where the owners hope to offer a variety of live performances ranging from stand-up comedy, music, and plays.

Eventually, the owners hope to revive to classic ice cream business that was a part of the original theater as well.

Robinette said, “I love this place and I would really like to see it thrive and survive. It holds a special place in our heart.”

You can check out the Raven Theater for yourself on September 23 when they’re airing the “Wizard of Oz.”

For the full slate of events planned at the raven visit their Facebook page.

