Princeton volleyball sweeps in Tri-Match with James Monroe and Bluefield

James Monroe goes 1-1, Bluefield goes 0-2 at Princeton Senior High
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Lady Tigers hosted the James Monroe Lady Mavericks and Bluefield Lady Beavers in a volleyball Tri-Match.

Princeton and James Monroe matched up first with Princeton winning set one 25-15, and set two 25-13.

James Monroe faced off with Bluefield in the second game where the Lady Mavericks dominated the first set 25-9. In the second set the Lady Beavers gave a good fight, but still lost 25-21.

Then in the third game Princeton defeated Bluefield 25-16 in the first set and 25-13 in the second set.

