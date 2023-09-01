NRGNPP announce improvements coming to Kaymoor Miners Trail

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The NPS has announced that work to improve steps on the Kaymoor Miners Trail will begin on Tuesday, September 5 and last approximately through September 28.

The scale of this project will require a full closure of the entire staircase from the bench level to Kaymoor Bottom to ensure visitor safety.

The work for this project will include repair and replacement of the most degraded components of the steps including replacement of many stringers, joists, landings, and stair treads over the entire length of the steps.

The staircase, containing 821 steps, was originally built in 1994, and while improvements have been made as needed, a project of this size and complexity has never been done.

“We work diligently to try and maintain access to our more popular sites” said Superintendent Charles Sellars. “Some projects by nature, however, must be completed during warmer months, and visitor safety remains our number one priority.”

Park visitation at New River typically peaks in June, July, and October with a slight lull in August and September.

Following completion of the project, the entire trail will reopen for the peak fall hiking month of October. Trail access along other portions of the Kaymoor Miners Trail and the Kaymoor Trail will not be impacted by this project.

For more information and to stay up to date on park closures and alerts, follow the park on Facebook and Instagram. Park updates and closures also can be found on the park website at nps.gov/neri.

