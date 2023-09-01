Non-profit taking donations for victims of Oxford Square Apartments fire in Richlands

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -A non-profit in Richlands is taking donations for families who recently lost all of their possessions in a fire.

Just after 10:30 am last Friday the Oxford Square Apartment complex in Richlands caught fire displacing the residents of seven separate income based units.

Now the non-profit Teen Venture Center is taking donations for those residents who lost everything due to fire and water damage.

The organization is accepting donations of clothing and household items.

While the fire-victims wait to find permanent homes some of the most important items they lack are toiletries.

“Everybody needs bathroom items, toiletries, personal care, feminine products. Things like that that we take for granted that we use everyday. Those are really important right now,” said Carol Ann Lawrence, Executive Director for the non-profit.

Donations can be dropped off between 1pm and 8pm on weekdays at 217 Railroad Avenue in Richlands.

As for the cause of the fire, Richlands Police Chief Ron Holt tells WVVA that they do not have a complete report finalized.

The police however do not believe it was intentionally set, with initial indicators pointing to weather related causes.

