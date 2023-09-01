Mother accused of lying to police, hiding her child’s body in trash can for months

An Illinois mother is accused of concealing the body of her dead child and keeping it a secret to cash government benefits. (Source: KWQC)
By Matt Christensen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - An Illinois woman is accused of lying to police and concealing the body of her dead child.

KWQC reports that 10-year-old Zion Staples’ body was found stuffed in a trash can in July in the family’s garage.

According to police, Zion died in December 2022 from an accidental gunshot.

Zion’s mother, 37-year-old Sushi Staples, then hid his body to continue to collect the boy’s government benefits, a detective testified in court on Thursday.

The 10-year-old’s body was discovered on July 26 after a tip came to the police department and Sushi Staples was taken into custody.

A detective said the boy was stuffed into a metal trash can. He was found wearing Spider-Man pajamas.

Records show that the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services dealt with the Staples family a few times over the past 10 years, investigating various claims of abuse.

Sushi Staples had eight children.

Rock Island-Milan Schools said Zion was never enrolled and neither were his siblings.

A trial for the 37-year-old mother is scheduled to start on Oct. 30.

Copyright 2023 KWQC Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.
GRAPHIC: Video shows inmate’s escape after killing deputy
Silver Alert for Floyd Garrett
Silver Alert issued by Mercer Co. Sheriff
WVVA Hometown Hero Brionnah Noe
WVVA Hometown Hero: Princeton cheer coach honored
There were new developments on Thursday in the search for a 10-year-old girl missing for nearly...
Raleigh County homeowner discusses FBI search of his home for missing girl
Court ruling
Oceana man sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death

Latest News

Tazewell business donating profits to expenses for 2 year old child with tumor
Tazewell business donating profits to expenses for 2 year old child with tumor
Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested on suspicion of child abuse
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case
FILE - Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support...
Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack