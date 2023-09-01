McDowell County native opens new restaurant, Dab’s County Cookin’

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - McDowell County native, Antoinette Barnes is moving on up in the culinary world.

The owner of Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack has moved and expanded.

Barnes held a grand opening at her new restaurant location in Princeton--301 Mercer Street.

The name has familial ties--they’re her son’s initials--as Barnes explained to us in February of 2023.

“Their names are Debron Antonio Barnes and Deshawn Anthony Barnes so that’s where Dabs with an ‘s’ came from.”

Dab's Country Cookin' is located in the former Mama Kay's Restaurant

The menu runs the gambit of Americana including burgers, subs, sandwiches and hotdogs.

Barnes held her ribbon cutting on Friday, September 1st surrounded by friends, family and the local chamber of commerce as seen in the video above.

Barnes opened her initial business after seven years of selling her soul food from her kitchen and two decades of retail management.

Dab's Country Cookin' Menu (Dab's Country Cookin' Menu)

