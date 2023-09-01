McDowell County native opens new restaurant, Dab’s County Cookin’

Dab's Country Cookin' is located in the former Mama Kay's Restaurant
Dab's Country Cookin' is located in the former Mama Kay's Restaurant(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - McDowell County native, Antoinette Barnes is moving on up in the culinary world.

The owner of Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack has moved and expanded.

Barnes held a grand opening at her new restaurant location in Princeton--301 Mercer Street.

The name has familial ties--they’re her son’s initials--as Barnes explained to us in February of 2023.

“Their names are Debron Antonio Barnes and Deshawn Anthony Barnes so that’s where Dabs with an ‘s’ came from.”

Dab's Country Cookin' is located in the former Mama Kay's Restaurant

The menu runs the gambit of Americana including burgers, subs, sandwiches and hotdogs.

Barnes held her ribbon cutting on Friday, September 1st surrounded by friends, family and the local chamber of commerce as seen in the video above.

Barnes opened her initial business after seven years of selling her soul food from her kitchen and two decades of retail management.

Dab's Country Cookin' Menu
Dab's Country Cookin' Menu(Dab's Country Cookin' Menu)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.
GRAPHIC: Video shows inmate’s escape after killing deputy
WVVA Hometown Hero Brionnah Noe
WVVA Hometown Hero: Princeton cheer coach honored
Silver Alert for Floyd Garrett
Silver Alert issued by Mercer Co. Sheriff
There were new developments on Thursday in the search for a 10-year-old girl missing for nearly...
Raleigh County homeowner discusses FBI search of his home for missing girl
Court ruling
Oceana man sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death

Latest News

Furcast @ Noon: Meet Tootsie
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Tootsie
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 9.1.23 - 9.3.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 9.1.23 -9.3.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.31.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.31.23
Birthdays: 8.30.23
Birthdays: 8.30.23