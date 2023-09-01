It’ll be nice this weekend as high pressure remains in control

High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mainly clear skies this morning will bring cooler temperatures for the start of our Friday. We’ll hold onto these sunny skies through the afternoon, which will lead to great outdoor conditions all day.

Mainly sunny skies are expected this afternoon.
Mainly sunny skies are expected this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will continue to stay strong throughout not only the weekend, but the start of next week too. Overnight tonight the minimal cloud cover will bring cooler temperatures once again. Lows will be sitting in the mid to low 50s by Saturday morning. Saturday will bring about another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies once again. High temperatures will be sitting 80s as we head into the end of the weekend and next week. Dew point temperatures will be very low, reflecting the minimal moisture at the surface. We’ll be comfortable over the next few days.

Dry conditions will help accentuate the beautiful weather we'll see this weekend.
Dry conditions will help accentuate the beautiful weather we'll see this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

Highs next week will be on the warm side. Above average temperatures are expected, with our normal high around 77 degrees, most of us will be seeing more 80-degree weather on tap, reminding us that summer is still here.

