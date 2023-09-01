Inmate sentenced for possessing weapon at FCI Beckley

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Iglesias McEntyre, 35, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, was sentenced for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison to one year in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on October 14, 2022, McEntyre failed to clear a metal detector after numerous attempts. An FCI Beckley staff member conducted a visual search of McEntyre and found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” in McEntyre’s underwear.

The shank was a piece of metal approximately 5 3/4 inches long, sharpened to a point, with a toothbrush for a handle and thread wrapped around the handle to secure it.

McEntyre admitted to possessing the shank, and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.
GRAPHIC: Video shows inmate’s escape after killing deputy
WVVA Hometown Hero Brionnah Noe
WVVA Hometown Hero: Princeton cheer coach honored
Silver Alert for Floyd Garrett
Silver Alert issued by Mercer Co. Sheriff
There were new developments on Thursday in the search for a 10-year-old girl missing for nearly...
Raleigh County homeowner discusses FBI search of his home for missing girl
Court ruling
Oceana man sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death

Latest News

Furcast @ Noon: Meet Tootsie
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Tootsie
Ginseng harvest season now open, continues through November
Beckley VAMC hires first gynecologist, enhances health care for women
Beckley VAMC hires first gynecologist, enhances health care for women
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 9.1.23 - 9.3.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 9.1.23 -9.3.23