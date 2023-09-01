Inmate sentenced for possessing weapon at FCI Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Iglesias McEntyre, 35, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, was sentenced for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison to one year in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on October 14, 2022, McEntyre failed to clear a metal detector after numerous attempts. An FCI Beckley staff member conducted a visual search of McEntyre and found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” in McEntyre’s underwear.

The shank was a piece of metal approximately 5 3/4 inches long, sharpened to a point, with a toothbrush for a handle and thread wrapped around the handle to secure it.

McEntyre admitted to possessing the shank, and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

