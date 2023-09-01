Furcast @ Noon: Meet Tootsie

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the newest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Ciara McKee with the Mercer County Animal Shelter introduces Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole, Joshua Bolden and you to hound-mix, Tootsie.

Tootsie is roughly 3-4 years old and looking for her furever home.

Tootsie is available this week along with other dogs and cats at the shelter with waived fees thanks Grant’s Supermarkets which is covering fees through Saturday, September 9th.

She is update on her vaccinations and her adoption fees wavied the week of September 3rd.

Ciara describes Tootsie as a “big ol’ couch potato” who gets along with other dogs and would be good single or family homes that are demure.

The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740

