August’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Thomas Lee, WR, Bluefield University

Sponsored by Bluefield State University
By Josh Widman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield University Wide Receiver, Thomas Lee is the True Blue Athlete of the Month for August. The honor is sponsored by Bluefield State University.

Lee had 5 receptions for an AAC record 220 yards and hauled in a pair of touchdowns in BU’s 50-47 win over Florida Memorial last Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
A man’s death after less than a day at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has his family searching...
Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail
Break in cold case?
FBI searches Raleigh County home for possible link to decades-old cold case
WVVA Hometown Hero Brionnah Noe
WVVA Hometown Hero: Princeton cheer coach honored
Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.
GRAPHIC: Video shows inmate’s escape after killing deputy

Latest News

August’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Thomas Lee, WR, Bluefield University
August’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Thomas Lee, WR, Bluefield University
Big Blue football sets high bar returning to conference play
Big Blue football sets high bar returning to conference play
Big Blue football sets high bar returning to conference play
Big Blue football sets high bar returning to conference play
WVU announces new on-field lounge - WDTV Sports
WVU announces on-field lounge for football games, exclusive to high-paying donors