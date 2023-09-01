August’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Thomas Lee, WR, Bluefield University

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield University Wide Receiver, Thomas Lee is the True Blue Athlete of the Month for August. The honor is sponsored by Bluefield State University.

Lee had 5 receptions for an AAC record 220 yards and hauled in a pair of touchdowns in BU’s 50-47 win over Florida Memorial last Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.