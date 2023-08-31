WVVA Hometown Hero: Princeton cheer coach honored

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Brionnah Noe has been coaching hundreds of the youngest cheerleaders in Mercer County since she was 19 years-old.

Under 28 year-old Noe’s guidance, young girls learn to lift their voices and lead fans to cheer the Princeton Raiders to victory. Two different parents reached out to nominate Coach Bri, as the girls and parents call her, as a WVVA Hometown Hero. We read both letters nominating Noe, which seemed fitting as the area remains in the dawn of a new football season.

“I enjoy what I do. I like coaching. I like to watch girls gain their confidence and, social skills, and learn the things that they need to do for the next step, which is my main goal, is to get them ready for the middle school and high school level,” said Noe. “Seeing them enjoy cheerleading like I did when I was little. I enjoyed it a lot and so I like to see them enjoying it too.”

Coach Bri and her assistants work with three different age groups for the Little League of Football in Princeton. There are more than 60 girls who participate, ranging from Kindergarten to Sixth Grade. They all soak in more than the words and routines of the cheers, however. Noe said she loves the fact there’s life lessons included in what she and her team teach the young girls.

“Team-building, respect, responsibility, confidence, confidence for sure, just for them to even speak up for themselves,” said Noe.

Noe added, she developed her love for cheering back in elementary school -- when she learned to cheer in the same league she now coaches. She said she’s now just “paying it forward,” even though there’s no paycheck. Noe said what she does can’t be measured in dollars and cents.

“It’s just joy and excitement. I love to watch these girls go, like from the beginning, teaching them the fundamentals and the basics to like the end, seeing them get their routine down,” said Noe. “Hearing their names called and being able to stand out on the field in front of their parents and everybody else with these big smiles on their faces and I just, I love that. I love watching them grow and learning and having fun and staying out of trouble.”

Noe offered advice to people who know they want to do something for their community, but don’t know where, or how, to begin. She said it begins with dependability.

“Show up. Be there. If, you know, if there’s something that you’re interested in, reach out,” said Noe. “Like with cheerleading, you know, I would suggest if somebody is interested in this kind of thing, reach out. Figure out who her coach is, try and see if you can help, attend practice...because there’s always help needed, especially in this type of organization, volunteers are always needed for anything. And so once the initiative is made, you know, then you’ll see how you’ll be able to get into doing the things that you like.”

Noe said parents can be the best, and most important cheerleaders in the lives of their children as well. That is, however, if they allow their kids to pursue their interests.

“If there’s anything that the youth want to do, I urge parents to go out on a limb and let them try things. Let them do things,” Noe said. “Because you don’t know you’re good at it until you try, and it’s crazy. The amount of talent that I have seen just from girls who told their mom they wanted to be a cheerleader and so they sign them up for rec league, youth league, and then they end up going, you know, to high school and being great and wonderful. And so I encourage them. Sign them up. Bring them out. Let them take the risk because you never know. It may completely change them as a kid.”

It’s that attitude and caring for kids that makes Brionnah Noe a WVVA Hometown Hero.

