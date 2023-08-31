VT implementing clear bag policy ahead of season opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is implementing a clear bag policy ahead of its season opener against Old Dominion on Saturday.

The university says the policy will get fans through the gates faster.

A list of approved bags can be found below:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Clear clutch bags

A list of banned items can be found below:

Purses and non-clear clutch bags

Coolers

Briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, camera cases

