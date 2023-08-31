VT implementing clear bag policy ahead of season opener
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is implementing a clear bag policy ahead of its season opener against Old Dominion on Saturday.
The university says the policy will get fans through the gates faster.
A list of approved bags can be found below:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Clear clutch bags
A list of banned items can be found below:
- Purses and non-clear clutch bags
- Coolers
- Briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, camera cases
