Virginia Department of Health announces statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday, August 30, a statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease.

On average, before the coronavirus pandemic, there were only eight or nine cases in Virginia. The current outbreak now involves 27 confirmed cases, including five deaths in the past year.

“Is certainly above what we would expect to see and contributes to our decision making about classifying this as an outbreak,” Laurie Forlano with VDH said Thursday, Aug. 31.

VDH recommends children get vaccinated for it and talking to doctors about keeping it up to date.

The disease can be spread through close contact, sharing cups, coughing, and more.

