Va. DEQ says no petroleum found in Tazewell County man’s pond

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality tested the water in George Miller’s pond last month. It was extensive as they checked the pond on his property for nearly sixty chemicals including xylene and ethylbenzene, both are markers because they are found naturally in petroleum and coal.

The testing here reveals none of the fifty eight chemicals they tested for were present in Miller’s pond.

“They come back and say there’s nothing in it. Well tell that to my cows. Nothing will drink out of it so we’re going to have an independent study done,” said Miller.

Miller says he’s not convinced the oil sheen in his pond isn’t petroleum based. He’s going to have a private testing firm in Wytheville, Va. conduct independent tests to get a second opinion. He says his frustration is growing because he recently discovered water with the same sheen coming from a natural spring behind the pond.

“Can’t keep having this. It’s four and a half months into it. No better off than I was four and half months ago on de terming where it’s coming from. Deniability from everybody when you ask the mines and everybody. No, we’re not doing nothing, we’re not doing nothing,” said Miller.

The Virginia Department of Mines and Minerals is on-record saying they have no reason to believe the oil sheen is being caused by the operations they oversee. The nearest active gas well is more than five and a half miles away. The nearest mining enterprise is more than two miles away.

For miller, it’s fueling his frustration because he’s no closer to the answers he seeks than he was when he started.

We will continue to follow developments with this story, including the findings from Miller’s private analysis of his pond water.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.