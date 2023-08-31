Trader Joe’s recalls black bean tamales

Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because...
Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because it might contain milk allergens.(US Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trader Joe’s has issued another recall.

The company says its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales might contain milk allergens.

The Food and Drug Administration said it issued the recall after consumers complained the items didn’t disclose the presence of milk.

No illnesses have been reported.

All potentially affected products have been removed from shelves.

They were sold in nine states, including Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Anyone who bought the tamales should throw them out or return them for a full refund.

This is Trader Joe’s sixth product recall since July.

More information on the recall can be found on Trader Joe’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
A man’s death after less than a day at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has his family searching...
Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail
Break in cold case?
FBI searches Raleigh County home for possible link to decades-old cold case
WVVA Hometown Hero Brionnah Noe
WVVA Hometown Hero: Princeton cheer coach honored
Teddy and Brandy Phillips
Fayetteville couple facing felony charges

Latest News

Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia heads out to sea as Florida and Georgia begin arduous cleanup process
FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
‘We’ll … kill you:’ Election workers get threats, warnings they’ll be lynched, US government says
FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland,...
A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland
Dr. Roy Wolfe
Beckley VAMC hires first gynecologist, enhances health care for women
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself