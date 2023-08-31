Town of Bramwell owes $100k+ to IRS from unfiled taxes dating back to 2017

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - In late June the Town of Bramwell ushered in a new administration when mayor of 16 years Lou Stoker was unseated by newcomer Grant Bennet.

Roughly two weeks after being sworn in, Bramwell Town Hall received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service stating the town owed taxes dating back to late 2017.

“The end of 2017 is when they started to be missing. There are a couple of quarters filed between ‘17 and now but very few. I was disappointed because that’s a fiduciary responsibility of the employer to provide that information to the appropriate agencies for their employees and it wasn’t done,” said Town Recorder Jessica Rush who began her position with the start of the new administration.

Rush then prepared those filings that were lacking, telling WVVA that the sum owed amounts to roughly $100,000.

Taxes were also not filed with the state of West Virginia during the same time period, with a rough estimate of $10,000 owed there.

The town is now waiting for exact amounts owed from the state and federal government as there will likely be late fees and penalties tacked on to the amounts owed.

“The IRS is usually pretty forgiving in taking payment plans. So we’re just going to have to work with the case officer with the IRS and figure out what the best way forward is. I don’t think the government is in the habit of breaking towns just because of past mistakes from other people,” said Mayor Bennet.

Bennett adds that he does not know who in the town’s previous administration was responsible for not filing the returns.

In an interview with WVVA ahead of the mayoral election Bennett said one of his reasons for running for Mayor was his concern that the incumbent’s administration was not totally transparent with residents.

We reached out to former Mayor Stoker but she has not responded for comment.

Rush tells WVVA that it will take 2-3 weeks to get the final amount owed from the state government and 6-8 weeks from the feds.

We will continue to follow this story and report updates as we receive them.

