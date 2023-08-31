Town of Bramwell owes $100k+ to IRS from unfiled taxes dating back to 2017

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - In late June the Town of Bramwell ushered in a new administration when mayor of 16 years Lou Stoker was unseated by newcomer Grant Bennet.

Roughly two weeks after being sworn in, Bramwell Town Hall received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service stating the town owed taxes dating back to late 2017.

“The end of 2017 is when they started to be missing. There are a couple of quarters filed between ‘17 and now but very few. I was disappointed because that’s a fiduciary responsibility of the employer to provide that information to the appropriate agencies for their employees and it wasn’t done,” said Town Recorder Jessica Rush who began her position with the start of the new administration.

Rush then prepared those filings that were lacking, telling WVVA that the sum owed amounts to roughly $100,000.

Taxes were also not filed with the state of West Virginia during the same time period, with a rough estimate of $10,000 owed there.

The town is now waiting for exact amounts owed from the state and federal government as there will likely be late fees and penalties tacked on to the amounts owed.

“The IRS is usually pretty forgiving in taking payment plans. So we’re just going to have to work with the case officer with the IRS and figure out what the best way forward is. I don’t think the government is in the habit of breaking towns just because of past mistakes from other people,” said Mayor Bennet.

Bennett adds that he does not know who in the town’s previous administration was responsible for not filing the returns.

In an interview with WVVA ahead of the mayoral election Bennett said one of his reasons for running for Mayor was his concern that the incumbent’s administration was not totally transparent with residents.

We reached out to former Mayor Stoker but she has not responded for comment.

Rush tells WVVA that it will take 2-3 weeks to get the final amount owed from the state government and 6-8 weeks from the feds.

We will continue to follow this story and report updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
A man’s death after less than a day at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has his family searching...
Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail
Break in cold case?
FBI searches Raleigh County home for possible link to decades-old cold case
WVVA Hometown Hero Brionnah Noe
WVVA Hometown Hero: Princeton cheer coach honored
Teddy and Brandy Phillips
Fayetteville couple facing felony charges

Latest News

The last First Friday will be this Friday
First Fridays come to an end in Bluefield this Friday
WVVA News at 5
First Fridays come to an end this Friday
Silver Alert issued by Mercer Co. Sheriff
Silver Alert issued by Mercer Co. Sheriff
WVVA News at 5
Ten cats dropped off overnight as Mercer County nonprofit faces a lack of space