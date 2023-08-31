Ten cats dropped off overnight as Mercer County nonprofit faces a lack of space

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Overnight, ten cats were dropped off on the doorstep of Second Chance for Cats, a non profit here in Mercer County.

The cats were covered in feces and urine, likely from having to share a cage overnight.

The previous owner left a note with names of all ten cats, saying that they loved them, but they could no longer take care of them.

Volunteers spent all morning bathing the cats and treating them for fleas and worms.

In addition to having trouble finding space for them at Second Chance, two of the cats are pregnant, and a few of them are very sick.

Elizabeth Macdonald one of the co-founders of Second Chance for Cats says ”Two kittens are in bad shape, one kitten is in dire shape. We came into a mess this morning. We’re equipped to have fifty cats, and this will put us close to one hundred.”

Food and litter is urgently needed at second chance to accommodate these cats.

The cats are up for adoption. They have all been full vaccinated and wormed, and depending on their age, most of them have been fixed. The fee for adoption is $80 per cat. MacDonald also says if you can’t adopt, you are more than welcome to come and pet the cats, as socializing with them helps.

If you would like to donate to Second Chance for Cats, they have a wish list on Amazon and Walmart.

You can find the Amazon one here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1WV09XLOQFU4S?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR1XGO97HWzGQnvTsJUNhpGJ8kV8RTMgo6_HoN9iPm9I86TtIkjY13Sv9vM

And the Walmart one here: https://www.walmart.com/registry/RR/139beafa-75a5-4a36-a72d-600a4dafa3ae?fbclid=IwAR36DYkmj2ZxtAe7x8h_9iLgbAZAVFic2PFYoJ_yljJtE-i2_OY0aKJvpag

