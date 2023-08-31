Teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School named finalist for national award

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One Raleigh County teacher is receiving national recognition for his work in education.

John Quesenberry has been an educator for nearly 40 years. For the last 20, he has been teaching social studies at Woodrow Wilson High School in Raleigh County.

Quesenberry was recently named one of 10 finalists for the Bill of Rights Institute’s National Civics Teacher of the Year Award. This accolade is given to a civics teacher who goes above and beyond in their efforts to teach students about their rights and obligations as a citizen. Each nominee- who was chosen by students, parents, community members and even other educators- had to write an essay highlighting the role that civics educators play in student’s lives.

On Thursday, Quesenberry told WVVA that he is appreciative of this opportunity, but says, more than anything, he wants to continue in his passion of sharing the importance of civics with the coming generations.

“Civics education, it gives the kids that responsibility, but also that power to be a part of something and to help improve their community, their school, their family, their country,” he shared.

The winner of the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award will be announced on Friday, September 15. That winner will receive a $5,000 grand prize.

The other finalists are as follows:

Jessica Culver, Ozark High School (Ozark, AR)

Kimberly Hammers, Grassfield High School (Chesapeake, VA)

Joan Havranek, Smithtown High School West (Smithtown, NY)

Emily Krumm, Valley Park High School (Valley Park, MO)

Jennifer Lawson-Goss, Imagine South Lake Charter School (Clermont, FL)

Amanda Peters, Liberty High School (Frisco, TX)

Sean Redmond, Bolsa Grande High School (Garden Grove, CA)

Stephanie Walsh, Rangeview High School (Aurora, CO)

Kymberli Wregglesworth, Onaway Secondary School (Onaway, MI)

A national non-profit, the Bill of Rights Institute focuses on providing educational programs for both teachers and students.

