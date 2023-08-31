Tazewell County receives $625k from Bristol Casino tax revenue

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Big winnings in Bristol, VA are coming to Tazewell County to benefit public services.

The Bristol Casino reported $8.7 million in gambling tax proceeds for the past 12 months. That money was voted by the Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission to be split evenly between the 12 counties that make up Bristol’s transportation district.

Tazewell County is one of those counties that received $625,000.

Localities are restricted to use those proceeds on education, transportation and public safety.

The Vice Chairman for the regional improvement commission, who also happens to be the Tazewell County Administrator, tells WVVA that $375,000 of that lump sum will go towards state mandated pay increases for teachers.

The remainder of the money will go to pay for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) through contracts with the Towns of Richlands and Tazewell and Tazewell County EMS, with stations in Bluefield and near Pocahontas.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas escapee in Lewisburg along with mother and wife
A man’s death after less than a day at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has his family searching...
Family seeks answers on inmate’s death after less than two days at Southern Regional Jail
Break in cold case?
FBI searches Raleigh County home for possible link to decades-old cold case
WVVA Hometown Hero Brionnah Noe
WVVA Hometown Hero: Princeton cheer coach honored
Teddy and Brandy Phillips
Fayetteville couple facing felony charges

Latest News

Piney Creek Watershed Association flyer
Piney Creek Watershed offers financial assistance for septic remediation
10 cats were dropped off at Second Chance for Cats overnight.
Ten cats dropped off overnight as Mercer County nonprofit faces a lack of space
Oil sheen
Va. DEQ says no petroleum found in Tazewell County man’s pond
Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center charged