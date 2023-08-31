Tazewell County receives $625k from Bristol Casino tax revenue

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Big winnings in Bristol, VA are coming to Tazewell County to benefit public services.

The Bristol Casino reported $8.7 million in gambling tax proceeds for the past 12 months. That money was voted by the Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission to be split evenly between the 12 counties that make up Bristol’s transportation district.

Tazewell County is one of those counties that received $625,000.

Localities are restricted to use those proceeds on education, transportation and public safety.

The Vice Chairman for the regional improvement commission, who also happens to be the Tazewell County Administrator, tells WVVA that $375,000 of that lump sum will go towards state mandated pay increases for teachers.

The remainder of the money will go to pay for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) through contracts with the Towns of Richlands and Tazewell and Tazewell County EMS, with stations in Bluefield and near Pocahontas.

