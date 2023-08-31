Sunshine returns today and is here to stay

Clouds will decrease throughout the day as Tropical Storm Idalia moves offshore. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight which will allow for some crisp conditions. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and low/mid 50s overnight.

High pressure will move overhead tomorrow which will keep us dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will climb to seasonable levels in the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.

Mainly sunny skies will stick around for our Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will be on the rise as well as highs reach the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

We’ll stay hot and dry for the start of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

