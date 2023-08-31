Silver Alert issued by Mercer Co. Sheriff

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old man.

Floyd Henry Garrett was last seen at approximately 11:56 a.m. at the Little General Store in Ghent, West Virginia driving a U-Haul, Arizona tag AL89770, that was towing a black Ford 150 with a “lightning” decal on the driver side, Louisiana tag C266270.

Garrett is described as a white male, with white hair and a thin build at approximately 6ft and 160 pounds.

Garret was traveling from Tennessee to Virginia and became lost once he crossed into West Virginia at the East River Tunnel.

If you have any information on Garrett’s whereabouts, contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-425-8911 or the West Virginia State Police. Lt. Steven Sommers is the investigating officer.

Truck Garrett is hauling (WVVA News)

