Quiet weather to wrap up the work week

We look sunny and pleasant heading into the holiday weekend
FOOTBALL FRIDAY FORECAST
FOOTBALL FRIDAY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH PRESSURE
HIGH PRESSURE

High pressure will move in as the remnants of Idalia continue to move away offshore. We’ll therefore be dry tonight, and mainly clear. Low temps will be cool, bottoming out in the 40s and 50s.

EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

Tomorrow will bring abundant sunshine, and high pressure will stay in control, meaning cooler and drier air still through Friday. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the low-mid 70s for most, and the humidity should still be lower.

MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER

We look sunny and seasonable through our Holiday weekend, with warm, sunny days and highs in the 70s and 80s. Nights will be cool and mainly clear for the next several days, with lows in the 50s.

FORECAST HIGHS
FORECAST HIGHS

High pressure will remain in control at the surface and aloft for the first part of next week, which means the Summer heat isn’t quite done with us yet...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

